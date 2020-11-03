The Spun

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys reacts from a suite during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California.

The Dallas Cowboys have absolutely no idea what they’re doing at quarterback following Tuesday’s Andy Dalton development.

The Cowboys are down both their first- and second-string quarterbacks this weekend. Dak Prescott, as you most likely already know, suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Andy Dalton, meanwhile, has been in concussion protocol for over a week.

Dalton was supposed to return to the lineup this weekend, but a new development will keep him out a bit longer. The Cowboys’ backup has been sent to the COVID-19/reserve list.

The Cowboys were expected to turn the offense back over to third-stringer Ben DiNucci. He handled the offense this past Sunday when Dallas took on the Eagles. But head coach Mike McCarthy appears to be going in a different direction. The Cowboys are reportedly leaning towards fourth-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert to get the start this weekend.

The Cowboys entered the season as notable Super Bowl contenders. Now, they’ll be playing their fourth-string quarterback and fighting for their lives in the abysmal NFC East division.

It’s safe to say Cowboys fans are freaking out about Tuesday’s news. At this point, most fans have given up on the season.

The Cowboys did indeed enter the 2020 season with one of the best quarterback situations in the NFL. That same situation has been quickly decimated.

Dallas will turn to a previously fourth- or fifth-string quarterback this Sunday when the Cowboys play the Pittsburgh Steelers.


