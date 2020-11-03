The Dallas Cowboys have absolutely no idea what they’re doing at quarterback following Tuesday’s Andy Dalton development.

The Cowboys are down both their first- and second-string quarterbacks this weekend. Dak Prescott, as you most likely already know, suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Andy Dalton, meanwhile, has been in concussion protocol for over a week.

Dalton was supposed to return to the lineup this weekend, but a new development will keep him out a bit longer. The Cowboys’ backup has been sent to the COVID-19/reserve list.

The Cowboys were expected to turn the offense back over to third-stringer Ben DiNucci. He handled the offense this past Sunday when Dallas took on the Eagles. But head coach Mike McCarthy appears to be going in a different direction. The Cowboys are reportedly leaning towards fourth-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert to get the start this weekend.

This will be interesting: Sounds like the #Cowboys are leaning towards Garrett Gilbert as their starter after considering all options. But they want to see how Coooper Rush and GIlbert handle practice reps https://t.co/HeJTHlsjQL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2020

The Cowboys entered the season as notable Super Bowl contenders. Now, they’ll be playing their fourth-string quarterback and fighting for their lives in the abysmal NFC East division.

It’s safe to say Cowboys fans are freaking out about Tuesday’s news. At this point, most fans have given up on the season.

Cowboys QBs who could possibly play Sunday vs. Steelers: Ben DiNucci

Garrett Gilbert

Cooper Rush All 3 combined in NFL games: 26 of 52 passing, 261 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 3, 2020

The Cowboys went from having the best backup QB situation to going between Ben DeNucci, Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush. All because of some selfish hack of a linebacker named Jon Bostic who has a unique history of dirty plays. — Brandon Suydam (@BamBamSuydam) November 3, 2020

Garrett Gilbert went from being a Practice Squad Qb to being QB 1 — Hi (2-5)✭ (@hi73718) November 3, 2020

The Cowboys did indeed enter the 2020 season with one of the best quarterback situations in the NFL. That same situation has been quickly decimated.

Dallas will turn to a previously fourth- or fifth-string quarterback this Sunday when the Cowboys play the Pittsburgh Steelers.