Look: NFL World Reacts To The Micah Parsons Controversy

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Linebacker Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys take the field before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cowboys star Micah Parsons is trending on Twitter this Thursday due to his posts about WNBA star Brittney Griner.

The United States agreed to a one-for-one prisoner swap involving Griner this Thursday. When the news broke, Parsons had a strong reaction.

"Wait nah!! We left a marine?!! Hell nah," Parsons tweeted.

Parsons was referring to former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was not included in the prisoner exchange. The talented linebacker then clarified his stance on Griner in a follow-up tweet.

"My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner," he wrote. "I'm super happy she’s back home as she should be. I just have family who have served and it’s crazy to me the President wouldn’t bring him home too. I’m the furthest thing from a trump supporter but I’m not a fan of Biden either."

Parsons is receiving a lot of criticism for these tweets.

"There’s a lot Micah Parsons can teach about being an elite defensive player, but there’s also a lot Micah Parsons has yet to learn about international politics and context," Mike Taddow replied.

"When you shout your ignorance loudly," Ameshia Cross said.

"The tiniest bit of reading really could have helped you not tweet something so uninformed," Jemele Hill tweeted.

President Joe Biden has already explained why Whelan wasn't included in the prisoner swap.

"Sadly for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul’s case differently than Brittney’s and while we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul’s release, we are not giving up, we will never give up," Biden said.

Whelan could potentially return to the United States in a separate deal.