NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discussed Mike McCarthy's future in Dallas.

Jones was asked if McCarthy's job status hinges on Monday night's playoff game against the Buccaneers.

According to Jones, the Cowboys' performance in the Wild Card round will not dictate whether or not McCarthy remains the head coach.

"No. I don’t even want to - No,” Jones said. “That’s it. I don’t need to go into all the pluses or minuses. I’ve got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game.”

The NFL world isn't convinced that Jones has already made a decision on McCarthy for the 2023 season.

"I can’t believe how many people aren’t giving Mike McCarthy a shot to win this weekend," a fan tweeted.

"Can't wait to see em lose to Brady lol," another fan replied.

"Lies," one person wrote.

McCarthy has won 24 games with the Cowboys over the past two seasons.

If McCarthy wants to solidify his status as the head coach of the Cowboys for the foreseeable future, he'll need to orchestrate a deep playoff run this year.