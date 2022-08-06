NFL World Reacts To The Trevon Diggs Training Camp Video
Trevon Diggs is not having a good week at training camp.
Diggs, who led the NFL with 11 interceptions last season, got burned badly by Simi Fehoko, a Stanford product and the No. 179 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, during practice.
Fehoko didn't even put any special moves on Diggs; he simply outran him and scored on a deep touchdown in a one-on-one drill.
Fans are pretty concerned about Trevon Diggs' training camp performance so far.
"Either the drill is meant for Diggs to go 50%-75% to give receivers a chance for the rep, or he’s in trouble," one fan wrote.
"No. Trevon Diggs just isn’t a good man to man player. He ball hawks for interceptions but gets dusted. We’ve been telling y’all this. There’s a reason he’s given up the most yards," another fan commented.
Hopefully this isn't a sign of things to come.
With that being said, Trevon Diggs has never been the best coverage guy. He's a far better defensive ball-hawk, evident by his 11 interceptions last season.
You get the good with the bad from Diggs.