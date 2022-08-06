NFL World Reacts To The Trevon Diggs Training Camp Video

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after an interception during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Trevon Diggs is not having a good week at training camp.

Diggs, who led the NFL with 11 interceptions last season, got burned badly by Simi Fehoko, a Stanford product and the No. 179 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, during practice.

Fehoko didn't even put any special moves on Diggs; he simply outran him and scored on a deep touchdown in a one-on-one drill.

Fans are pretty concerned about Trevon Diggs' training camp performance so far.

"Either the drill is meant for Diggs to go 50%-75% to give receivers a chance for the rep, or he’s in trouble," one fan wrote.

"No. Trevon Diggs just isn’t a good man to man player. He ball hawks for interceptions but gets dusted. We’ve been telling y’all this. There’s a reason he’s given up the most yards," another fan commented.

Hopefully this isn't a sign of things to come.

With that being said, Trevon Diggs has never been the best coverage guy. He's a far better defensive ball-hawk, evident by his 11 interceptions last season.

You get the good with the bad from Diggs.