NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is making headlines this Wednesday because an old photo of him has resurfaced on social media.

A photo of Jones that was taken in 1957 was shared on Twitter. The caption for the picture said: "Wow, so Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was one of the bullies trying to stop his Black classmates from desegregating Central High in Little Rock in 1957."

This picture was attached to a column from The Washington Post that said "Jerry Jones helped transform the NFL, except when it comes to race."

The article from The Washington Post hammered home the point that Jones has never hired a Black head coach during his lengthy tenure in Dallas.

Several people took their thoughts about Jones to Twitter.

"When people try to act like we’re so far off from slavery, segregation, and overall racism it’s cool we can remind them that the current owner of the Dallas Cowboys is this guy," one person said.

"Most of these people are probably still alive today," another person wrote. "And people don't change as much as we think they do."

"It’s about time we start identifying ppl from this photos y’all be thinking it’s ancient history and the shit be happening between 40-60 years ago," a third person tweeted.

Jones has not yet responded to this article from The Washington Post.

The Cowboys have been owned by Jones since 1989.