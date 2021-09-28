NFL World Reacts To The Viral Dak Prescott Sideline Photo

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in a pivotal NFC East clash between rivals.

Dak Prescott and company entered the game as slight favorites and looked to be the dominant team early on. The Cowboys offense was rolling and looked to have a second touchdown in the first quarter.

Prescott tried to pull off a quarterback sneak on the Eagles one-yard line. Officials initially called him short of the endzone, but the Cowboys challenged it with the hopes of reversing the call.

After a short review, the officials stayed with the call on the field of no touchdown. ESPN’s cameras were focused on Prescott, waiting for his reaction to the call.

It’s pretty clear he was not happy with the call on the field. The Cowboys quarterback’s face showed he was shocked.

Of course, fans couldn’t help but react after seeing his face.

Most agreed with Prescott’s disbelief.

I'm not even a Cowboy fan but come on now? Let's be serious here. You gone tell me that ain't a touchdown? https://t.co/1y1miZ59bS — Des.🏁 (@Dezzyfmitch) September 28, 2021

How is this not a touchdown? https://t.co/omjBgLPzCv — Marvin Murray Jr (@PigskinLoves81) September 28, 2021

Fans couldn’t believe Prescott was called short. It didn’t matter in the end as the Cowboys tacked on another two touchdowns in the first half to take a 20-7 lead into halftime.

The Eagles might have seven points on the board, but it feels like this one is already over.