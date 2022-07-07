NFL World Reacts To The Von Miller, Cowboys News

Los Angeles, California November 7, 2021: Rams linebacker Von Miller greets fans before a game against the Titans at SoFi Stadium Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Von Miller ultimately signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills this offseason. Make no mistake though, he was interested in joining the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Dan Pompei of The Athletic, the Cowboys offered Miller a five-year, $70 million deal. It was basically the same contract that Randy Gregory passed up.

Miller was willing to take less to join the Cowboys because of his connection to the Lone Star State. However, he wasn't willing to take $50 million less just to play for them.

“I told them I was ready to come to the Cowboys,” Miller said. “I would have taken less to go to Dallas because it’s Dallas. But I wouldn’t take that much less.”

After seeing these remarks from Miller, Cowboys fans are even more frustrated that the two sides couldn't get a deal done.

Miller really boosted his value in the playoffs, recording four sacks en route to his second Super Bowl.

Even though Miller is 33 years old, he proved that he still has some gas left in the tank.

The Cowboys would've loved to add a pass-rusher like Miller to their roster, but it's possible they didn't want to make a six-year commitment. The Bills, meanwhile, were more than happy to get a lengthy deal done.