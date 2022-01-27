NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Mike McCarthy News

Despite rumors about his future with the team, Mike McCarthy will remain the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Jori Epstein of USA TODAY Sports broke the news just moments ago.

McCarthy led the Cowboys to a 12-5 record in the regular season, but they ultimately fell flat on their face in the first round of the postseason.

To make matters worse for McCarthy, the New Orleans Saints learned earlier this week that Sean Payton is stepping down as the team’s head coach. Many fans believe he’ll eventually make his way back to Dallas, where he used to be an assistant head coach.

Although the Cowboys are bringing back McCarthy for another season, the fan base has clearly lost its patience.

“Unless McCarthy is holding up the Lombardi in 13 months, the coach of the Dallas Cowboys in September of 2023 will be Sean Payton,” one fan said.

“Run it back. If it goes sideways, Sean Payton in 2023 or we riot,” another fan said.

“He’s got a year,” a third fan tweeted.

If McCarthy wants to remain the head coach of the Cowboys for the long haul, he’ll need to lead the team to playoff success.

Fortunately for McCarthy, the Cowboys will have defensive coordinator Dan Quinn back on the sidelines for the 2022 season.