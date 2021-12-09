The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Tony Pollard News

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Running back Tony Pollard (20) of the Dallas Cowboys during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tailback Tony Pollard has emerged as a serious weapon for the Dallas Cowboys this season. Unfortunately, he’s currently dealing with an injury.

Pollard exploded out of the backfield for a 58-yard touchdown run vs. the New Orleans Saints last Thursday. Little did the rest of us know he actually suffered an injury during the highlight play.

Pollard revealed on Thursday afternoon that he tore the left plantar fascia in his left foot. His status for Sunday’s game is now in question.

“It’s really going to be a game-time decision,” Pollard said. “… They say once you tear it, it actually heals better, and you don’t feel it as much. I’m waiting until I get to that point.”

Tony Pollard has been phenomenal for the Cowboys this season. If he’s not 100 percent, that’s a significant setback for the Dallas offense.

NFL fans are pretty worried about the latest Tony Pollard injury news.

“That’s some painful stuff and worst thing for a RB,” a fan said.

“#Cowboys RB Tony Pollard’s torn plantar fascia is an extremely painful injury. Be very tough to play with it and if he does I’m not optimistic on him being effective,” another commented.

“The hits just won’t stop,” one fan said.

Some argue Tony Pollard is the Cowboys’ best back, even more so than Ezekiel Elliott. If he can’t play on Sunday, Zeke will have to step up in his place. The only issue is Elliott isn’t 100 percent himself.

Pollard’s status will be in question leading up to Sunday’s Cowboys-Washington game.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.