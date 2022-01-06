NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Tyron Smith News

Tyron Smith and potentially several more Dallas Cowboys players received some bad news on Thursday morning.

With one week to go until the end of the NFL’s regular season, it’s of the upmost importance that rosters are at full strength. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like the Cowboys got the memo.

Smith landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. He’s joined by standout linebacker Micah Parsons.

Micah Parson isn’t the only high-profile #Cowboys player to land on the COVID-19 list. Per me and @MikeGarafolo, LT Tyron Smith tested positive, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2022

To make matters worse, it sounds like Tyron Smith and Micah Parson won’t be the only ones to land on the COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Lots of #Cowboys players under the weather today. Tests being conducted. We’ll see how many COVID positives there are in Dallas. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 6, 2022

This could prove to be a nightmarish situation for the Dallas Cowboys. The good news is they don’t have much to play for on Saturday vs. the Eagles, well other than pride that is.

If both Tyron Smith and Micah Parsons are unable to give it a go on Saturday, the Cowboys might as well treat it like a preseason game and get rest ahead of the postseason.

Can we just make this a preseason game please https://t.co/2mcRURHbJV — Collin Brennan (@sports_collin) January 6, 2022

We may as well sit al the starters for the Philly game. https://t.co/TOyHwhsuUC — Ataraxis (@Ataraxis00) January 6, 2022

Get it out of the way! Speedy recovery! 🙏🏻 https://t.co/JuLmPxEKhl — ✭ JD ✭ (@Lambruzzca) January 6, 2022

The Cowboys seem to be having a Covid outbreak now as well. https://t.co/eCQCVQeQix — Tyrone Johnson (@TyJohnsonNews) January 6, 2022

Just shut it down, this Saturdays game is all but meaningless anyway. https://t.co/Ykg56wlIb0 — KW (@kwa1ker) January 6, 2022

With Tyron Smith out of the lineup, the Cowboys will likely turn to Terence Steele and Ty Nsekhe vs. Philadelphia. The good news is they have some experience under their belts already.

The Cowboys are now expected to be without Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith for Saturday night’s game. Look for Terence Steele and Ty Nsekhe to both play https://t.co/FfY8fT0WLc — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 6, 2022

The hope now is that Tyron Smith can return in time for the postseason.

The NFL’s Wild Card round begins the weekend of Jan. 15-16. The Cowboys are currently the No. 4 seed in the NFC Playoff picture.