NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Tyron Smith News

Tyron Smith on the field for the Cowboys.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Tyron Smith and potentially several more Dallas Cowboys players received some bad news on Thursday morning.

With one week to go until the end of the NFL’s regular season, it’s of the upmost importance that rosters are at full strength. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like the Cowboys got the memo.

Smith landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. He’s joined by standout linebacker Micah Parsons.

To make matters worse, it sounds like Tyron Smith and Micah Parson won’t be the only ones to land on the COVID-19 list on Thursday.

This could prove to be a nightmarish situation for the Dallas Cowboys. The good news is they don’t have much to play for on Saturday vs. the Eagles, well other than pride that is.

If both Tyron Smith and Micah Parsons are unable to give it a go on Saturday, the Cowboys might as well treat it like a preseason game and get rest ahead of the postseason.

With Tyron Smith out of the lineup, the Cowboys will likely turn to Terence Steele and Ty Nsekhe vs. Philadelphia. The good news is they have some experience under their belts already.

The hope now is that Tyron Smith can return in time for the postseason.

The NFL’s Wild Card round begins the weekend of Jan. 15-16. The Cowboys are currently the No. 4 seed in the NFC Playoff picture.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.