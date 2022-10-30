NFL World Reacts To Tony Pollard's Performance Sunday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Running back Tony Pollard (20) of the Dallas Cowboys during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With Ezekiel Elliott out, many expected Tony Pollard to have a big afternoon for the Dallas Cowboys.

So far, he's lived up to those expectations. Pollard just scored his second touchdown of the day to give Dallas a 35-23 second-half lead over the Chicago Bears.

It has been an encouraging performance for the explosive fourth-year pro, who many have clamored to have a bigger role in the Cowboys' offense.

"In the final season of his rookie contract, Tony Pollard is making money today as replacement for Ezekiel Elliott," said ESPN's Ed Werder. "He had 2 TD runs among 10 carries as #Cowboys have already scored season-high 35 points in less than three quarters."

"Tony Pollard does not get enough credit for how physical of a runner he is. So many people think he's just flash," added Blogging the Boys' R.J. Ochoa.

"The 'Tony Pollard can't handle a full workload' people are gonna be in shambles after this game," tweeted PFF's Sam Monson.

"So it’s not just change of pace Tony Pollard that’s this good huh?" interjected former NFL lineman Mitchell Schwartz. "Seen a bunch that people say he only gets plays that will benefit him so that’s why his numbers are better than Zeke."

"Tony Pollard’s performance should surprise nobody!" added Twitter user Schuyler Corbin.

Pollard has rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries while adding 16 yards on one reception.

The Cowboys now lead the Bears 42-23 on FOX.