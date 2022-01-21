NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Harsh Message For Cowboys

Earlier this week, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman had a blunt response to the team’s early exit from this year’s playoffs.

“I mean, it’s hard to look at any regular season and say, ‘Well, yeah, we were 13-4, 12-5 or 17-0′ or whatever it is if you don’t do anything in the postseason, then you’re really at the end of the day no different than the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New York Jets that didn’t get in,” he said.

Aikman went on to suggest that he doesn’t mean teams that struggle to make the playoffs or lose in the first round shouldn’t have played that season. He was specifically talking about a team, like this year’s Cowboys, that were expected to make a deep playoff run.

Even with the clarification, fans were still stunned to see the comments from Aikman.

Jets and Jaguars fans weren’t thrilled with Aikman’s comments. They let the former quarterback know Dallas hasn’t had much playoff success since he left the field.

“Playoff victories since Troy Aikman retired: Jets: 6, Jaguars: 3, Cowboys: 3. Maybe the low-hanging fruit has been Dallas all along,” one fan said.

Cowboys fans agree with Aikman and are ready for their team to actually compete for a Super Bowl.

“I see no lies,” one fan said.

Aikman might want to look up his stats moving forward, but the overall point is there. He expects the Cowboys to compete for a Super Bowl and they clearly haven’t lived up to that standard recently.

When will they compete for a Super Bowl again?