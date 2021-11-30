The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Amari Cooper News

Amari Cooper celebrating with his Dallas Cowboys teammates.LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with teammates after scoring a 29 yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

For the past two games, the Dallas Cowboys have been without Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper because he tested positive for COVID-19. The expectation around the league was that he’d return for Week 13, but there’s no guarantee at this time.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced that Cooper is back in the team building this Tuesday. However, the star wideout is still dealing with COVID-19 symptoms.

McCarthy said Cooper is still dealing with a cough. That’s why the Cowboys aren’t ready to say that he’ll return to the starting lineup on Thursday night against the Saints.

In addition to providing an update on Cooper’s health, McCarthy made a head-turning remark about the wide receiver’s status for Thursday.

“My gut would be if he doesn’t practice tomorrow, I don’t see him going to the game,” McCarthy told reporters.

Once NFL fans read that comment from McCarthy, they went on social media to blast the league’s protocols. Most of them want to know why Cooper is allowed back in the facility when he’s still dealing with symptoms.

This is certainly a fair question to ask, especially since Cooper is still reportedly coughing.

With the Cowboys-Saints game just two days away, a decision will have to be made on Cooper very soon. If he’s not asymptomatic by Thursday, he probably shouldn’t be suiting up for the game.

