NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday afternoon.CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 13: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 30-7 at Paul Brown Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Despite having the NFC East locked up, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is still playing this week.

He spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon and confirmed that he will not be resting against the Philadephia Eagles.

Elliott has been battling injuries throughout this season, so this looks to be a bit confusing. He only had 16 yards rushing on nine carries, which is his worst outing of the season.

He also wasn’t that good against Washington on Dec. 26. Yes, he scored a touchdown but he also only had 37 yards on nine carries.

So far this season, Elliott has 915 yards and 10 touchdowns on 219 carries.

The NFL world was also confused as to why Elliott is playing in a game that doesn’t matter.

The Cowboys already have the NFC East locked up and can’t get the top seed so the only thing that could change is where they slot in below the Packers.

Kickoff from Philadelphia will be on Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.

