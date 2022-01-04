NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

Despite having the NFC East locked up, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is still playing this week.

He spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon and confirmed that he will not be resting against the Philadephia Eagles.

Ezekiel Elliott: “I’m playing this week.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 4, 2022

Elliott has been battling injuries throughout this season, so this looks to be a bit confusing. He only had 16 yards rushing on nine carries, which is his worst outing of the season.

He also wasn’t that good against Washington on Dec. 26. Yes, he scored a touchdown but he also only had 37 yards on nine carries.

So far this season, Elliott has 915 yards and 10 touchdowns on 219 carries.

The NFL world was also confused as to why Elliott is playing in a game that doesn’t matter.

Good. We’ll need those 37 yards on 17 carries. Gotta make sure to establish the run. https://t.co/jfBawAHG6U — Stove Malone (@thegoods33) January 4, 2022

i don't even know what we're doing here anymore https://t.co/tz0meTdoyZ — Kevin Turner (@ktfuntweets) January 4, 2022

Yeah, for a series, then have a seat my man. I need you and Tony amped for the playoffs https://t.co/YdGhaBL5gC — Breezy Dee (@DeeBo59) January 4, 2022

He had like 9 attempts for 13 yards last week right? Sheesh. We wonder what’s wrong with the offense.. no run game to open up play action — William (@iamilliWill) January 4, 2022

Please don’t! You’ve been a great RB, but your injuries (nagging) and the miles have caught up to you. Great blitz pick up guy, but this offense needs faster guys like Pollard. — ✭Ricky Tompkins (@Tompkins_II) January 4, 2022

Risk a star RB on a meaningless game? Say less! – Kellen Moore — Moldy (@Moldy_xx) January 4, 2022

The Cowboys already have the NFC East locked up and can’t get the top seed so the only thing that could change is where they slot in below the Packers.

Kickoff from Philadelphia will be on Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.