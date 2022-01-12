NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Kellen Moore Speculation

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has been one of the fastest-rising assistant coaches in the business.

When the 2022 NFL season rolls around, he could find himself in charge of a team. He’s already reportedly set to interview for the Denver Broncos opening, but that’s not all.

A new report suggests Moore has interest in becoming the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. After taking over as Cowboys offense coordinator, he could be on the move up North.

“Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is rumored to have interest in becoming the next Vikings head coach,” a report from Vikings insider Judd Zulgad, via Adam Patrick said.

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting on social media. Cowboys fans are hoping he’s focused on the playoffs.

“Need him to put interest in bringing a ship to dem Boyz first,” one fan said.

Need him to put interest in bringing a ship to dem Boyz first. https://t.co/N6qWdrVMBG — Run Game Advocate Is Back🏃🏿‍♂️🏈 (@Scotty_Jo_Yung) January 12, 2022

Another fan clearly doesn’t think Moore is ready to be a head coach just yet.

“I have interest in dating Jennifer Aniston,” the fan said sarcastically.

I have interest in dating Jennifer Aniston https://t.co/o1f0NkhboT — thehojo (@thehojo) January 12, 2022

Another fan doesn’t have much faith in Moore as the Cowboys offensive coordinator anyway. He’s hoping Moore leaves in the near future.

“I will fly to Dallas and personally escort Kellen and his bags onto the plane to Minnesota,” the fan said.

I will fly to Dallas and personally escort Kellen and his bags onto the plane to Minnesota https://t.co/dx1B5H5m7k — Jonathan  𓅓✭ (@JmArtsGallery) January 12, 2022

Kellen Moore and the Cowboys have a stiff test this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers.

Where will Moore land next?