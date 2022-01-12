The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Kellen Moore Speculation

Kellen Moore makes his debut as the Cowboys offensive coordinatorARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter of a NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has been one of the fastest-rising assistant coaches in the business.

When the 2022 NFL season rolls around, he could find himself in charge of a team. He’s already reportedly set to interview for the Denver Broncos opening, but that’s not all.

A new report suggests Moore has interest in becoming the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. After taking over as Cowboys offense coordinator, he could be on the move up North.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is rumored to have interest in becoming the next Vikings head coach,” a report from Vikings insider Judd Zulgad, via Adam Patrick said.

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting on social media. Cowboys fans are hoping he’s focused on the playoffs.

“Need him to put interest in bringing a ship to dem Boyz first,” one fan said.

Another fan clearly doesn’t think Moore is ready to be a head coach just yet.

“I have interest in dating Jennifer Aniston,” the fan said sarcastically.

Another fan doesn’t have much faith in Moore as the Cowboys offensive coordinator anyway. He’s hoping Moore leaves in the near future.

“I will fly to Dallas and personally escort Kellen and his bags onto the plane to Minnesota,” the fan said.

Kellen Moore and the Cowboys have a stiff test this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers.

Where will Moore land next?

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.