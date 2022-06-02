Tyler Smith Looking Really Good: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Tyler Smith hasn't taken a single regular-season snap for the Dallas Cowboys yet, but that won't stop fans from gushing over his potential.

On Thursday afternoon, Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan provided an update on how Smith looks in OTAs. It sounds like the 24th overall pick is making an immediate impact.

"Tyler Smith is going to be really, really good," Belt tweeted. "He's gotten better every time I see him. Stoned Micah Parsons at left tackle today."

Cowboys fans don't want to get their hopes up, but they can't help but be pleased with this report.

If Smith develops properly, the Cowboys could transition from one talented left tackle [Tyron Smith] to another.

At the very least, Cowboys fans will keep an eye on Smith for the remainder of OTAs.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Smith has impressed the veteran players at practice. Additionally, he said the first-round pick out of Tulsa seems "more natural" at offensive guard.

Smith has ways to go before he's a proven commodity in the NFL, but make no mistake, he's off to a great start.