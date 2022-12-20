NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Dak Prescott Statistic

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks on to the field before the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Dak Prescott has already thrown more interceptions this year than he did in all of 2021. He threw a pick-six in overtime this past Sunday against the Jaguars.

Since it comes with the territory of being the Cowboys' starting quarterback, Prescott receives the majority of the blame when "America's Team" loses.

However, a statistic from Pro Football Focus shows that Prescott isn't exactly responsible for all his turnovers.

In fact, Prescott is tied for the most interceptions (6) on plays that weren't deemed turnover-worthy plays. In other words, those interceptions weren't his fault.

Cowboys fans believe Prescott is being unfairly criticized by the rest of the NFL world.

"Its always Dak's fault according to the internet," a Cowboys fan said.

"Too late, Dak haters out in full force," another Dallas fan tweeted.

This statistic from Pro Football Focus doesn't absolve Prescott from any and all criticism. It does, however, put into perspective how his turnover problem is not entirely his fault.

Prescott actually hit Noah Brown on the chest in overtime on the play that resulted in a game-losing interception.

If Prescott wants to silence his critics, he'll need to step up when the playoffs officially begin in January