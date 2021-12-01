NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Amari Cooper News

Not a lot has gone right for the Dallas Cowboys over the past week and a half. But the latest news about star wide receiver Amari Cooper should give Cowboys fans some reprieve.

ESPN Cowboys insider Ed Werder reported on Wednesday that Cooper is expected to travel with the team for tomorrow’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Cooper has missed the last two games due to COVID-19.

The Cowboys have been going through a rough patch lately due in no small part to injuries and COVID infections. They’ve lost three of their last four games and lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving six days ago.

Cooper has been essential to the Cowboys passing attack this season. He has 44 receptions for 585 yards and five touchdowns in nine games this season. He’s third on the team in touchdowns and fourth in yards from scrimmage.

Needless to say, Cowboys fans are glad to have him back:

Cowboys offense is going to be at close to full strength for the Saints. https://t.co/P6NYCLTsvG — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) December 1, 2021

The answer to my "where the hell did all the Cowboys receiving props go" question https://t.co/jrAXp6rKs9 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 1, 2021

Good. Amari needs to be on the field for the Cowboys to win. https://t.co/SM7RDHBZWk — Andrew Cantu (@DrewC_10) December 1, 2021

Oh that’s absolutely huge https://t.co/hddwHBf65F — Corey Clark (@CoreyClarkRadio) December 1, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys are 7-4 and own a two-game lead in the NFC East title race. But that lead has been shrinking in recent weeks.

America’s Team also head into Thursday’s game against the Saints without head coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines. McCarthy and several other coaches are out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Suffice it to say, any boost – whether it’s from Amari Cooper or someone else who’s been missing – would be helpful for the Cowboys right now.

Will we see Amari Cooper play against the Saints tomorrow? Will he make an impact on the game if he does?