NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Dan Quinn News

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys saw their season come to a crushing end with a 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

With their season officially over, the Cowboys coaching staff could see significant turnover. Both offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn are hot commodities on the coaching market.

On Wednesday afternoon, a report emerged revealing the New York Giants put in a request to interview Quinn. It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to the news on social media.

Not everyone is on board with the Giants hiring a defensive-minded head coach.

“Yeahhh idk how I feel about Dan Quinn as HC. Dallas defense looked great this year but unless he absolutely nails an OC hire, is a defensive minded head coach really a priority for the Giants?” the fan asked.

“Looks like the Giants search for a head coach has begun, while their search for a GM is ongoing. Presumably Dan Quinn on the shortlist of all three of their GM finalists (or the one they know they’re going to hire, if they’ve gotten that far),” New York reporter Ralph Vacchiano said.

Quinn has already received several requests for interviews. He met the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings about their respective vacancies earlier this week.

He reportedly plans to speak with the Miami Dolphins this week as well.

Quinn appears to have his pick of the litter. Where will he land?