NFL World Reacts To What Cowboys Said About Jalen Hurts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles is sacked by the Dallas Cowboys defense including Micah Parsons #11, Osa Odighizuwa #97, and Jaylon Smith #9 in the second half at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence may have given the Philadelphia Eagles bulletin-board material before Sunday's matchup.

Speaking to the media Thursday, Lawrence was asked about the improvement that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has made this season. His response to that question was interesting to say the least.

"Has he played us?” Lawrence asked. “All right."

Lawrence continued: "All you need to write is be hasn’t played the Cowboys yet, so we don’t know how good he is.”

Although Lawrence did say the Eagles have a "pretty good offense," the NFL world can't get over his comments about Hurts.

"Damn, Lawrence not mincing words," Matt Verderame of FanSided tweeted. "Makes for great theatre on SNF."

"Oh boy, he talking crazy," an Eagles fan said.

"Has Dallas played a top OL yet? Has Dallas faced a top DL yet? You can make the same case for your own team," another fan wrote.

"Can't wait to revisit this," a third fan said.

Hurts has played well this season, completing 67.9 percent of his pass attempts for 1,359 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 266 yards and six scores on the ground.

The Cowboys will be tasked with containing Hurts this Sunday night.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Eagles game is at 8:20 p.m. ET.