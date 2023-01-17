NFL World Reacts To What Dak Prescott Said About Brett Maher

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Brett Maher was just about the only member of the Cowboys who didn't play a significant role in Monday night's win over the Buccaneers. In fact, the veteran kicker made unfortunate history.

Maher missed four extra points in Monday's win over the Buccaneers. He became the first kicker to miss four extra point attempts in a regular-season or playoff game since the statistic was first tracked in 1932.

Despite how brutal Maher's performance was against the Buccaneers, Dak Prescott expressed confidence in him during his postgame press conference.

"Obviously I've been shown the video of me, and that's just emotion. That's part of it. But I talked to him individually, just told him after the game, 'Hey, let that go. We're gonna need you.' I mean I just played like s--- a week ago," Prescott told reporters. "That happens. But when you believe in each other, when you believe in what we're capable of doing. Knowing what that guy's done, the resiliency he's shown throughout his career, personally, no doubt that he'll come back next week and be perfect and help us win."

Countless people are praising Prescott's leadership skills this morning.

Jackson Didlake tweeted, "This is some seriously good leadership from Dak Prescott."

"Look I am not the biggest Dak fan as most people know, but I will NEVER question his leadership," one person said. "Top tier leadership! Take notes folks."

Another person commented, "Leaders lead."

Prescott knows what should and shouldn't be said to the media.

Whether or not the Cowboys actually have confidence in Maher is a different story. They can show their faith by not having a kicker competition as they prepare for the second round of the playoffs.