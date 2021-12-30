NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About Washington

The Washington Football Team brought their custom benches to AT&T Stadium this past Sunday for their showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s safe to say that move didn’t give them an advantage.

Washington was dismantled on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, losing 56-14 to Dallas. Dak Prescott led the charge for the Cowboys, completing 28-of-39 pass attempts for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

Two days after the team’s statement win, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Washington bringing its heated benches to Dallas. His response was great.

“Those benches, I just assume keep them, if we can lock them down out there and maybe keep them there permanently,” Jones said. “We’ve had good luck with those benches.”

The reactions to Jones’ comments are overwhelmingly positive. Most NFL fans like that he took a shot at the Cowboys’ division rivals.

“The Washington football team and their fans were already a joke. After this whole bench thing and getting beat 56-14, not sure how anyone can take that team or fan base seriously,” one fan said.

“Washington brought their own benches to Dallas despite it being nearly 80 degrees! Just ridiculous,” another fan said.

“Petty Jerry is my favorite,” a third fan tweeted.

It’s somewhat refreshing seeing Jones troll the Washington Football Team. Besides, his team is playing extremely well and has already locked up the NFC East.

The Cowboys will be back in action this Sunday against the Cardinals.