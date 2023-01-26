NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Told Mike McCarthy

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the media Thursday about the team's recent moves and overall plan for the offseason.

It has already been announced that assistant head coach Rob Davis, senior defensive assistant George Edwards, assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett, running backs coach Skip Peete, offensive line coach Joe Philbin and quality control analytics coach Kyle Valero won't have their contracts renewed by the Cowboys.

McCarthy, however, is apparently part of the Cowboys' long-term plans.

Jerry Jones apparently told McCarthy that he'd like him to coach in Dallas as long as Tom Landry did. For those wondering, Landry coached "America's Team" from 1960-1988.

Though it's way too early to speculate, football fans aren't so sure Jones is telling McCarthy the truth.

"Jerry just telling you what you want to hear," one fan said.

"This is sick," another fan replied.

"I love that idea," an Eagles fan tweeted.

McCarthy has been quite successful over the past two years in the regular season. The issue is he has just one playoff win to show for it.

The Cowboys will need to make a deep run under McCarthy's leadership at some point in the coming years.