NFL World Reacts To What Micah Parsons Said About Tom Brady

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons will be tasked with getting after Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady this Sunday.

When discussing the Cowboys' upcoming matchup, Parsons made a few eyebrow-raising comments about Brady's dominant run in the NFL.

“We got to get him out this league. He’s been dominating this league too long,” Parsons said. “He has that fire inside of him. He looks to kill you. He wants to step on your throat like you a roach. That’s what you look for in competitors.”

Parsons then compared Brady to some of Marvel's most iconic superheroes.

“I’ve seen the Hulk get beat up. I’ve seen Thor get beat up. I’ve seen Captain America get beat up. But they always get back up and find a way to get to their destination,” Parsons added. “[Brady] gets beat up, but he gets back up.”

Parsons' comments about Brady generated a plethora of different reactions on social media.

Brady is the most accomplished player in NFL history. Not even his haters can deny that.

With that said, Parsons is gunning to be the best player in the game. He made that clear last week.

NFL fans should expect a few jaw-dropping plays from Brady and Parsons this weekend.