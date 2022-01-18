NFL World Reacts To What NBA Referees Said Today

Over the weekend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made headlines with a comment he made about the officials from Sunday’s game.

Following the loss, Cowboys fans threw objects onto the field, expressing their anger with the officiating crew. When told that fans were throwing objects at the officials, Dak responded, “Credit to them.”

The comment immediately went viral, with fans calling out Dak for suggesting he’s okay with what the fans did. On Tuesday afternoon, even referees from the NBA decided to chime in.

“The NBRA condemns the comments by Dak Prescott condoning violence against game officials,” the official NBA refs Twitter account posted. “As an NFL leader, he should know better. We encourage the NFL to take action to discourage this deplorable behavior in the future.”

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to the interesting statement.

“The NBA refs union releasing a statement before the NFL refs Union on Dak’s comments is kind of weird,” one person said.

Other fans suggested the NBA refs shouldn’t but in given their history on the court.

“You guys suck too,” said one fan.

More than one fan was questioning why the NBA refs even put out a statement about a sport they don’t officiate.

“The NBA refs?” one fan questioned.

Dak clearly crossed the line with his comments, but a statement from the NBA refs?

Fans are a little confused to say the least.