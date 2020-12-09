The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Troy Aikman Said About Cowboys

Troy Aikman did not hold back on last night’s FOX broadcast, as the Hall of Fame quarterback took the Dallas Cowboys, his former team, to task.

As the Baltimore Ravens blasted the 3-9 Cowboys 34-17 on Tuesday night, Aikman pretty much summed up the feelings of a lot of Dallas fans regarding the team’s present and future.

“I wouldn’t say this is necessarily over, but it’s hard to keep saying that when you’re not winning football games,” Aikman said. “I just don’t know where this organization … where they go. There’s just so many things that have to be addressed this offseason.”

Aikman is usually pretty honest with his in-game opinions, no matter who the target is. Still, hearing him be this despondent about his old franchise was pretty noteworthy.

The reactions to Aikman’s comments on social media have been wide-ranging.

Aikman is most definitely correct about the Cowboys needing to do some soul-searching as a franchise this offseason. In addition to making a decision quarterback Dak Prescott, Jerry Jones and company have to face the reality that the window has closed with this core of the team.

Once the season ends, it will be an interesting few months in Big D.


