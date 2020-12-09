NFL World Reacts To What Troy Aikman Said About Cowboys

Troy Aikman did not hold back on last night’s FOX broadcast, as the Hall of Fame quarterback took the Dallas Cowboys, his former team, to task.

As the Baltimore Ravens blasted the 3-9 Cowboys 34-17 on Tuesday night, Aikman pretty much summed up the feelings of a lot of Dallas fans regarding the team’s present and future.

“I wouldn’t say this is necessarily over, but it’s hard to keep saying that when you’re not winning football games,” Aikman said. “I just don’t know where this organization … where they go. There’s just so many things that have to be addressed this offseason.”

Aikman is usually pretty honest with his in-game opinions, no matter who the target is. Still, hearing him be this despondent about his old franchise was pretty noteworthy.

The reactions to Aikman’s comments on social media have been wide-ranging.

Stephen Jones says commentators are paid to critique the game and he understands that in response to Troy Aikman's comments last night on the broadcast on Fox. https://t.co/7sgvfE89XQ — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) December 9, 2020

"I don't know where they go from here, so many things that need to be addressed this off season" – Troy Aikman #DALvsBAL pic.twitter.com/aND3OFlefn — Pint Glass Football Podcast🎙️ (@PGFpodcast) December 9, 2020

Troy Aikman every time he has to call a Dallas Cowboys game pic.twitter.com/pXi15Wnavw — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) December 9, 2020

Troy Aikman didn’t hold back as the Cowboys were getting throttled once again https://t.co/3vhJi9db8j — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) December 9, 2020

Here is the difference between the Jerry Jones .@dallascowboys & the @JimmyJohnson #Cowboys ….@tonyromo is a Jerry Jones guy & @TroyAikman is a Jimmy Johnson guy….The results speak for themselves! — Dan Sileo (@DanSileoShow) December 9, 2020

Pretty dark spot for the Cowboys just now. Troy Aikman: "I just … don't know … where this organization goes…" *"TUESDAY'S GONE" BLARES TO COMMERCIAL" — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 9, 2020

Troy Aikman welcome to hating the Cowboys — Jawn Gonzalez (@JohnGonzalez) December 9, 2020

Aikman is most definitely correct about the Cowboys needing to do some soul-searching as a franchise this offseason. In addition to making a decision quarterback Dak Prescott, Jerry Jones and company have to face the reality that the window has closed with this core of the team.

Once the season ends, it will be an interesting few months in Big D.