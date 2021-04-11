NFL World Speculating About Cowboys Draft Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys will once again be one of the team’s to watch closely in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dallas has the 10th overall pick in the first round, though rumors are starting to swirl about a potential trade up. The Cowboys – well, owner Jerry Jones – are believed to be infatuated by the idea of selecting Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

Pitts, arguably the most-talented non-quarterback prospect in the class, would bring even more firepower to an already loaded Cowboys offense.

“We’re hearing this thing about Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys and the GM, being infatuated with Kyle Pitts. So I figure he’s gonna have to trade up to get Kyle Pitts… . He spent $40 million a year on Dak Prescott so why not go get Kyle Pitts, or if he actually falls to 10 you couldn’t rule him out,” Chris Mortensen said.

Some in the NFL world are loving the idea.

“This would in some degree validate Dak Prescott’s contract… It would be doubling down on what Cowboys are — Flashy, fun and interesting,” Colin Cowherd said.

"This would in some degree validate Dak Prescott's contract… It would be doubling down on what Cowboys are — Flashy, fun & interesting."@ColinCowherd on report that Jerry Jones has 'fallen in love' with Kyle Pitts: pic.twitter.com/tqcN0TrYLE — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 7, 2021

Others, meanwhile, are not buying it. The Cowboys have several holes to fill, most notably on the defensive side of the ball.

It would probably be best for the Cowboys to select a defensive back at No. 10.

Can someone remind Jerry Jones that it’s been 25 years since the Cowboys had a #1 defense, won a Super Bowl ,so as sexy as Kyle Pitts looks, and as giddy as Jerry seems,, go get some playmakers on Defense!! — tony casillas (@tccasillas) April 7, 2021

Still, it’s hard to imagine the Cowboys passing on Pitts if he falls to No. 10. It’s very difficult to envision Pitts falling to No. 10, though.

Kyle Pitts on that Cowboys offense?? 🤤🔥 pic.twitter.com/18YzlvfgDU — PFF (@PFF) April 9, 2021

It should be a pretty fun first round regardless of what the Cowboys do.

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 29.