NFL World Using 1 Word To Describe The Cowboys Tonight

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

It's just the preseason, but the 2022 Dallas Cowboys are displaying a concerning trend in their preseason game tonight.

The Cowboys were flagged nine times in the first half. It didn't stop there. The laundry was all over the field in the final two quarters as well.

Unfortunately, "sloppy" is the word NFL fans are using to describe the 2022 Cowboys.

"Sloppy and undisciplined first half of penalties for the Dallas Cowboys with 9 penalties for 65 yards including the one by Kelvin Joseph to give the Broncos another chance at a field goal to give them a 17-0 lead #DallasCowboys," said Kevin Gray Jr.

"Same old cowboys. Come out in preseason week 1 looking sloppy and unprepared. Horribly coached and horribly run football organization. It’s the same thing every year #CowboysNation #NFL," wrote Bryan O'Ryan.

"I know pre-season games don’t mean much, but the Broncos second team is looking sharp, and the Cowboys continue last year’s pattern of sloppy, undisciplined play," a fan said.

Hopefully this isn't a sign of things to come. If it is, the Cowboys are in trouble.