Nick Wright Names Surprising “Perfect Landing Spot” For Jameis Winston

Most quarterbacks that were free agents this offseason found new homes except for Jameis Winston. The former No. 1 overall pick remains on the open market as we enter the early stages of April.

Winston had a very inconsistent season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019. He threw for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns, but he also led the league with 30 interceptions.

Tampa Bay chose to sign Tom Brady this offseason, allowing Winston to go elsewhere. Although there isn’t a clear favorite for Winston, FS1 analyst Nick Wright believes the Dallas Cowboys are the “perfect landing spot” for the former Florida State star.

“There’s another team that makes sense for Jameis not only because he’d be a great backup and could maybe learn from their head coach, but also because it would be a shot at the agent of their starting quarterback,” Wright said on The Herd. “And that place is the Dallas Cowboys.”

The Dallas Cowboys would be a good fit for QB Jameis Winston. @GetNickWright on why: pic.twitter.com/XpZV6O5BDr — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 3, 2020

The priority right now for the Cowboys is getting a long-term deal done with Dak Prescott. That being said, signing Winston would put some pressure on Prescott’s camp.

Wright’s explanation as to why Dallas should sign Winston makes sense, but it’s unlikely the front office wants to destroy its working relationship with Prescott by signing another young quarterback.

At 26 years old, Winston could revitalize his career in the right system.

Do you think Dallas is a landing spot for Winston?