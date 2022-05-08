Notable Quarterback Wants To Play For The Cowboys

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are probably pretty set at the quarterback position, but one notable former top draft pick reportedly has interest in playing in Dallas.

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III has interest in being Dak Prescott's backup.

Griffin III, who reportedly impressed some scouts with his 40-yard dash time earlier this offseason, is hoping to land a good backup quarterback deal this offseason.

The former Baylor Bears star would like for that to be in Dallas.

It would be a homecoming of sorts for the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.

"I’ve been reached out to from a plethora of teams," Griffin said. "Going back home to Texas with the Dallas Cowboys, I know a lot of Washington fans don’t want to hear that, but that would be a great situation for me."

The Cowboys could use more of a veteran at the backup quarterback spot heading into the 2022 season.

Where do you see RG3 landing in 2022?