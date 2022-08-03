Odell Beckham Has Cowboys Suggestion: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 21: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

James Washington's foot injury could open the door for the Dallas Cowboys to sign a wide receiver. With that said, Odell Beckham Jr. recently revealed his suggestion for America's Team.

Beckham believes the Cowboys should reunite with Dez Bryant.

"Dezzzzzz back to the boys!!!!!!!! Get home king," Beckham tweeted at Bryant.

While Cowboys fans would be open to a reunion with Bryant, they'd be even happier if Beckham came with him.

After all, Beckham is still a free agent.

It's unclear if Bryant will get another chance to play in the NFL.

As for Beckham, he has been linked to the Cowboys a few times this summer. A deal isn't imminent at this time though.

The Cowboys could use a playmaker like Beckham, especially after losing Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson in the offseason.

After a few years of injuries and disappointing performances, Beckham shined on the Rams.

Beckham finished the regular season with 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns. He elevated his game in the postseason, hauling in 21 passes for 288 yards and two scores.

Do you think the Cowboys should pursue Beckham?