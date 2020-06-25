NFL Analyst Names 1 Player Cowboys Should Consider Trading

Leading up to each NFL season there are always a handful of shocking roster moves that take place. If the Dallas Cowboys want to shake things up in the coming weeks, the front office could consider trading one of its playmakers on offense.

Dallas is loaded with offensive weapons, such as Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. Jerry Jones could decide to keep that core together, but he could choose to be proactive and move one of them before their contract is up.

Bleacher Report analyst Kristopher Knox recently wrote up one player each team should consider trading. He believes the Cowboys might want to think about trading Gallup.

Knox’s main reason for listing Gallup as expendable is because of the team’s lack of financial flexibility. The team has to get a long-term deal done with Dak Prescott and already spent plenty of money on Cooper.

From Bleacher Report:

Dallas just gave fellow receiver Amari Cooper a five-year, $100 million extension and is trying to work out a long-term deal with quarterback Dak Prescott. There simply may not be enough money available to pay Gallup when he’s eligible for a new deal next offseason.

Gallup had 66 receptions for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. He has quickly emerged as one of the best young wideouts in the NFL.

Trading the Colorado State product before he even reaches the prime of his career would be a bold move. On the other hand, the Cowboys might not be able to afford Gallup in two years from now, especially if Lamb lives up to the hype.

It’s tough to envision a scenario where Dallas trades Gallup this year. That being said, it wouldn’t be that surprising if the front office moved him before his rookie deal is up.