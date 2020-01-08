Earlier today, the Dallas Cowboys introduced Mike McCarthy as their head coach. During his press conference with ‘America’s Team’ he made a comment that didn’t sit well with fans in Green Bay.

McCarthy spent many years as the head coach of the Packers. He won a Super Bowl during that span and finished with a 125-77 record.

While speaking to the media about his new job opportunity, McCarthy referred to the Cowboys as the “most iconic franchise in all of professional sports.”

In addition to that remark, McCarthy said “it doesn’t get any better” than coaching the Cowboys.

It might not sound like a shot at the Packers, but there’s no question that fans aren’t exactly thrilled with his comments.

Either way, there’s no denying that McCarthy has been fortunate enough to coach two of the most historic franchises in the NFL.

Mike McCarthy called the Dallas Cowboys the "most iconic franchise in all of professional sports" and it "doesn't get any better" than coaching the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/x7qBDphYcy — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) January 8, 2020

Fans in Green Bay could make an argument that McCarthy threw shade in their direction. Nonetheless, it shouldn’t matter since the Packers are doing just fine under head coach Matt LaFleur.

The Packers have a crucial showdown in the NFC Divisional Round this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks, meanwhile the Cowboys are building an elite staff around McCarthy for next season.