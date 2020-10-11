Patrick Mahomes Sends A Message To Dak Prescott

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sent Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott a heartfelt message Sunday evening following Dak’s gruesome injury against the Giants.

Dak went down with what appeared to be a very serious ankle/leg injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game. Upon realizing he was injured, the Cowboys quarterback quickly called over to the sideline while remaining on the ground. The Cowboys carted Dak off to the locker room.

We’ll see what the Cowboys have to say regarding Dak’s injury status. But it’s safe to assume we might not see the Cowboys quarterback take the field again this season.

Patrick Mahomes sent Dak a supportive and heartfelt message following the extremely gruesome injury on Sunday. Take a look below.

“Big time prayers up man Dak,” Mahomes said on Twitter.

Big time Prayers up man @dak !!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 11, 2020

We’re certainly hoping for the best for Dak Prescott as well. It doesn’t look like he’ll return to football anytime soon, but the Cowboys have yet to make any definitive injury report.

In the meantime, Andy Dalton now assumes the starting quarterback position for the Cowboys. Dallas was wise to bring in the veteran Dalton to serve as Dak’s backup. He has the experience and talent capable of leading the Cowboys to an NFC East division title.

The Dallas Cowboys currently lead the New York Giants 31-23 late in the third quarter. Dak, meanwhile, will now undergo testing which will reveal his full injury status and recovery timeline moving forward.