Former NFL Star Says His Son Is ‘Perfect Fit’ For Cowboys In 1st Round

Patrick Surtain was an All-Pro cornerback for the Miami Dolphins, playing in the NFL for over a decade. His son, Alabama star Patrick Surtain II, projects to be a similar level player, if not even better.

The younger Surtain is one of the top defensive players in the NFL Draft, and could flirt with a spot in the Top 10. In his latest mock draft, ESPN‘s Mel Kiper Jr. has him going No. 12 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Another NFC East team has plenty of buzz as a potential landing spot for Surtain as well: the Dallas Cowboys, who pick 10th in the upcoming draft. Surtain Sr. seems to endorse that idea.

During an appearance on Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin on ESPN Radio Friday, Surtain Sr. said his son would be a “perfect fit” for Mike McCarthy’s club, which is looking to make major defensive upgrades this offseason.

Former NFL Pro Bowl CB Patrick Surtain Sr. on @KeyJayandZ on why the Cowboys would be the perfect fit for his son, Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II pic.twitter.com/ufeaypDHME — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 17, 2021

Surtain Sr. is excited about the idea of his son playing under Dan Quinn. The former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator and Atlanta Falcons head coach is tasked with rejuvenating the sputtering Cowboys D, which struggled mightily throughout the 2020 season.

Patrick Surtain II has some competition to be the top cornerback off the board though. Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley and the fast-rising Jaycee Horn out of South Carolina are both major prospects at the position. It’s hard to deny Surtain’s resume though.

He allowed 25 yards or fewer in 10 of 13 games this past season, and opponents completed just 21 of 48 targets against him for 273 yards. He was a unanimous first-team All-American and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He was the definition of a shutdown cornerback throughout his Alabama career.

The 2021 NFL Draft begins with the first round on April 29.