Once widely expected to be among the first coaches fired after Week 17, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has held onto his job through today. Garrett is heading into his third meeting with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and there are few signs that he’ll be given his walking papers today.

The secrecy is apparently raising a lot of eyebrows in the Cowboys organization.

According to ESPN Cowboys insider Ed Werder, people in the organization “have begun to wonder” if Garrett could be back next year. Nobody knows whether Garrett is negotiating a return as head coach, or returning in some other capacity.

But as of now, it certainly seems like something unexpected is going on in Dallas.

I’m live on #NFL Live in 90 minutes. As Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett resume their series of meetings, I can tell you this: people inside the building have begun to wonder if Garrett is going to have a role with the 2020 #Cowboys – whether as head coach or in another capacity. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 2, 2020

The Cowboys finished the 2019 season with an 8-8 record, missing the playoffs for the seventh time under Garrett.

In his ten years in Dallas, Garrett has won two NFC East titles and made three playoff appearances. He is the second-longest tenured coach in Cowboys history and the longest tenured since Jerry Jones bought the team.

But it’s also well-known that Jones has an affinity for Garrett. Perhaps that itself is the biggest factor in Jones’ reluctance to fire him.

Will Jason Garrett return to the Cowboys in 2020?