Peyton Manning Has Telling Comment On Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott was awfully impressive in the Dallas Cowboys’ home opener on Monday night, completing 21-of-26 pass attempts for 238 yards and three touchdowns.

While covering the Cowboy-Eagles game for ESPN’s alternate broadcast, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning made an interesting comment about the season that Prescott is putting together. Manning made it known that he believes Prescott belongs in the MVP conversation through the first three weeks of the season.

“Good game by Dak,” Manning said on ESPN. “I’m telling you, everybody is talking about Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr. Dak Prescott, keep him in that conversation. He played well.”

For some reason, there hasn’t been much hype surrounding Prescott’s hot start to the season. Manning, however, has clearly noticed what Prescott has been doing.

In three games, Prescott has completed 77.5 percent of his passes for 878 yards and six touchdowns. Those are excellent numbers for a player who is coming off a catastrophic ankle injury.

If Prescott can continue to light up the boxscore and lead the Cowboys to wins, there’s no reason why he can’t win MVP this year.

Next up for the Cowboys is a showdown with the undefeated Panthers. It’ll be interesting to see how Prescott performs against a defense that hasn’t given up more than 14 points in a single game.