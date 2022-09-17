Phil Simms: There Isn't "Huge Drop-Off" From Dak Prescott To Cooper Rush

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 01: CBS NFL gmae analyst Phil Simms speaks during a press conference for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year in the Super Bowl XLVI Media Center at the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on February 1, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Former Giants quarterback Phil Simms made an absurd claim about the Cowboys during the latest episode of Inside the NFL.

When discussing Dak Prescott's injury, Simms said there won't be a huge drop-off now that Cooper Rush is the starting quarterback in Dallas.

"Cooper Rush has a good arm, he has experience, he led the team to a victory last year," Simms said. "He can make the plays. There's not going to be a huge drop-off to me."

Julian Edelman totally disagreed with Simms' take, replying, "Who is Cooper Rush? They're [the Cowboys] done."



Simms wasn't fazed by Edelman's reaction.

"A quarterback change will bring new life. They know they have to protect him, play different and play better," Simms added. "Look for the Dallas offense to take it away from Cooper Rush, run the football and make him a bit player instead of the main focus."

Rush started for the Cowboys during Week 8 of the 2021 season, completing 60 percent of his passes for 325 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Cowboys would love similar production from Rush this Sunday when they face the Bengals.

Kickoff for the Bengals-Cowboys game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.