Phillip Tanner Lands Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 21: Phillip Tanner #34 of the Dallas Cowboys during their game at Bank of America Stadium on October 21, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers running back Phillip Tanner just took a major step in his coaching career.

Tanner, who had been an assistant coach under former teammate Jon Kitna at Burleson High School in Texas, was named the head coach of Southwest High School in Fort Worth on Tuesday.

It's the first head coaching opportunity for the 33-year-old Tanner, and he's understandably fired up about it.

Tanner's former teammates, Dallas media members and others are equally as excited for the local boy made good.

Tanner played his high school football at Kimball High School in Dallas, and now he's back coaching in the area.

After a stellar career at Middle Tennessee State, Tanner signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys in 2011.

He lasted three seasons in Dallas, rushing for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 56 carries and catching nine passes. Tanner also played in two games for the 49ers in 2014.

Now, we'll see what type of lasting impact he can leave as a head coach at the high school level.