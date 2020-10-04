Photo: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Is Ready For Game vs. Cowboys

The most-intriguing game in the NFL’s early-afternoon window on Sunday is probably the Dallas Cowboys against the Cleveland Browns.

The Cowboys are coming off a 1-2 start to the regular season, while the Browns are 2-1. It’s a big game for Dallas to get back to .500 and a big opportunity for Cleveland to make a statement.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will probably need to throw for a lot of yards to keep up with the Cowboys’ offense.

“We have to do whatever it takes to win,” Mayfield said this week. “If that’s a shootout, then great. If it’s another game where we have to control the clock, then we’ll do that.”

Mayfield, a Texas native, is also excited to play close to home.

“Always fun to play there,” Mayfield added. “Growing up, seeing the high school state championships there and then playing there a couple times in college, it’s a great stadium. It’ll be a fun one.”

Mayfield’s wife, Emily, is ready for game day. She posted a Dawg Pound fit check on her Instagram page on Saturday.

The Browns and the Cowboys are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game between Cleveland and Dallas will be televised on FOX.