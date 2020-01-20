Photo: Dez Bryant Appears To Be Ready To Play Again

It’s been two seasons since former All-Pro receiver Dez Bryant stepped onto the field. An attempt to revive his career with the Saints last year ended with a terrible leg injury, and he’s been out of football ever since.

But now it appears that Bryant is getting ready to revive his NFL career once again.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Bryant declared that it’s “now or never” and that he’ll be “ready this go around.” The declaration came with a picture of him making a contested catch with the Cowboys.

Now or never…. some s**t just don’t leave.. I’ll be ready this go around… #throwupthex

Bryant hasn’t seen the field since the end of the 2017 NFL season when he was still with the Cowboys. But it’s been even longer since he was among the NFL’s elite.

Despite making the Pro Bowl in 2016, his last season with 1,000 yards or double-digit TDs came in 2014.

Bryant was a free agent after the 2017 season and spent most of the 2018 season as a free agent before signing with the New Orleans Saints. But just two days after signing a one-year, $1.25 million deal in NOLA, he tore his Achilles.

It appears he’s interested in a return to Dallas. The Cowboys, though, might not reciprocate that interest.

Give me the role they gave witten.. no shot at witten ..let me play with zeke pollard Gallup cooper Cobb jarwin…… think about it.. in the mean time I’m working — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 19, 2020

Will Dez Bryant return to the NFL in 2020? And would he return at a high level?