Photo: Jason Garrett Checked On Dak Prescott After Injury

Jason Garrett was one of the first to be by Dak Prescott’s side following the Cowboys quarterback’s gruesome injury on Sunday evening.

The NFL world is in shock following Dak’s injury tonight. The quarterback’s ankle got caught underneath him as he was tackled in the third quarter of Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and Giants. Dak immediately realized something was wrong and subsequently waved to the sideline.

As medical trainers rushed to his side, a familiar face emerged to check in on the Cowboys quarterback. Jason Garrett – Dak’s former head coach and now the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants – came to Dak’s side, standing next to Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

Garrett and Dak clearly still share a special bond. That bond was on full display when Garrett came and stood by Dak to check on him following his gruesome injury. Take a look below.

Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett went to check on Dak Prescott after he went down 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KeRflcUumh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 11, 2020

Any questions concerning Dak Prescott’s leadership can be thrown in the trash. The outpouring of support and love for the Cowboys quarterback – both on the field and via social media – was overwhelming. Jason Garrett is one of many who were by Dak’s side before he was carted off the field.

We now await the results of Dak’s injury status. The Cowboys quarterback is reportedly undergoing ankle surgery tonight.

We’re hoping Dak can make a full recovery and return to the football field soon.