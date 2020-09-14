Photo: Jerry Jones Is Trending Following The National Anthem

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his thoughts on the national anthem pretty clear before the start of the 2020 NFL regular season.

Jones is a strong believer in standing for the national anthem, but he said the Cowboys would handle it with “grace” and admitted he would be OK with a player kneeling.

The Cowboys had one player kneeling for the national anthem on Sunday night – defensive lineman Dontari Poe.

“I will have visited with him more than likely on an individual basis,” Jones said of Poe before the season. “All of that will come to play, and we’ll have a plan to recognize what he’s trying to do and the way he’s trying to do it. And on the other hand be sensitive to what we’re about. We’re out there to ask the fans to follow, to be attentive to us. We’re well aware of the issue and well aware of where Dallas Cowboys fans are on it. All of that will be put in the hopper. We’ll see how we handle it.”

Jones was shown on NBC during the national anthem. The Cowboys owner appeared to be looking down on the field, likely at his own sideline.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter is having a field day with the photo.

Jerry Jones looking like, “who was that kneeling? Who’s number 95 again?” pic.twitter.com/FGvETtDhqM — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 14, 2020

Jerry Jones looks more and more like Emperor Palpatine each day pic.twitter.com/5wovs4W9PF — Timothy Liu (@liutenant88) September 14, 2020

Dontari Poe is the first Dallas Cowboys player to kneel during the national anthem pic.twitter.com/ecnrjR7TlM — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 14, 2020

The Cowboys have since had a tough start to their game.

Dallas is trailing Los Angeles, 7-0, late in the first quarter, and the Rams are driving toward another score.

