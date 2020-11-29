Photo: Jimmy Johnson’s Super Bowl Ring Is Going Viral

Jimmy Johnson rocked quite the piece of jewelry on FOX’s Thanksgiving Day broadcast on Thursday.

The former Dallas Cowboys head coach led the NFC East franchise to two Super Bowl wins during his time in Texas. Dallas won back-to-back Super Bowls in the 1992 and ’93 seasons.

Johnson rocked one of his Super Bowl rings on FOX on Thursday.

Check out the size of this thing:

Jimmy Johnson's Super Bowl ring is almost as big as his head. pic.twitter.com/6Nu5qDqge8 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 26, 2020

Now that’s a Super Bowl ring. When you win something as awesome as the Super Bowl, you might as well make the ring as big as possible.

This year’s Cowboys team will not be winning anything.

Dallas dropped to 3-8 on the season with the Thanksgiving loss to Washington. Jerry Jones remains confident in head coach Mike McCarthy, though.

“Whether you agree with it or not, there was some serious reasoning behind those calls … Our coaches thought we were teetering and having real limitations in certain areas and needed the ol’ proverbial pull one out,” Jones said of McCarthy’s decision-making on Thanksgiving.

The Cowboys are scheduled to play the Ravens next Monday night.