At 56 years of age, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy might not be most tech savvy person on the planet. And that allowed for a pretty funny moment during the NFL Draft.

Prior to the Dallas Cowboys taking CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick, McCarthy was interviewed by the folks at ESPN. But when they got through to McCarthy, the Cowboys head coach was sitting awkwardly close to the camera.

The up-close view of McCarthy’s face led to some pretty funny scenes as part of his face was completely out of frame. All of that made for a fun moment with the Cowboys head coach.

Thousands of people have taken to Twitter to comment on McCarthy’s futile efforts with the camera. But it didn’t get much better for him.

Mike McCarthy is my dad every time I try to FaceTime with him. pic.twitter.com/BPhBA20d3W — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 24, 2020

ESPN also used a picture of McCarthy that could have been just a little bit more flattering.

Why does Mike McCarthy look like Tim Allen as he was turning into Santa? pic.twitter.com/SX1JO92EMe — Jay Barnett (@jay_bronett) April 24, 2020

Mike McCarthy took over as the Cowboys head coach earlier this year after spending 2019 out of football.

Prior to that, he served as head coach of the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018. During his tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the team to six NFC North titles, four NFC Championship Game appearances, and a Super Bowl XLV crown.

Hopefully McCarthy can handle the rigors of coaching a Jerry Jones team better than he handles a webcam.