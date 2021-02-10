Photo Of Jerry Jones With Chiefs Fan At Gas Station Going Viral

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may have an exorbitant amount of money, but that doesn’t mean he’s above stopping for some gas station wine.

On Tuesday, a Kansas City Chiefs fan posted a picture of himself with Jones at an unspecified gas station 7-Eleven in Prosper, Texas. Jerry appears to have a couple of bottles of red in his hands.

“Just met Jerry Jones at the gas station in Prosper,” the tweet says. “He even said he felt bad for Mahomes and Go Mean Green.”

Just met Jerry Jones at the gas station in Prosper. He even said he felt bad for Mahomes and Go Mean Green. #GMG #WeDemBoyz #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ahuEBYFGGD — KC♻️ (@Dansbyyy) February 9, 2021

It’s nice to see Jones, who is a legitimate billionaire, can still be a man of the people when it comes to buying wine and using gas station 7-Elevens in general.

Maybe Jerry wanted something to drink to forget about the latest minor controversy involving the ‘Boys, which stems from free agent quarterback Dak Prescott being left out of a team hype video.

Dallas media director Derek Eagleton explained the issue away as “simply an oversight that should have been caught and corrected by us.”