Photo: Sad Cowboys Fan Goes Viral During Monday Night Loss

The Dallas Cowboys were embarrassed by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football last night.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals blew out the Andy Dalton-led Cowboys, 38-10, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The game was a rough one for the injury-riddled Cowboys, who were playing for the first time without quarterback Dak Prescott. Dallas also lost All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin to an injury in the first half. Dalton and the rest of the Cowboys’ offense was unable to find a rhythm, thanks in part to Ezekiel Elliott’s turnovers. The Cowboys’ defense, meanwhile, was torn apart by Murray and the Arizona offense.

“I’m just going to keep saying it over and over – I started the game out with two fumbles, gave the ball away and gave them all the momentum they need to go take off. I want to say I’m sorry and this one is one me. I need to be better,” Elliott said postgame.

It was a sad night for most Cowboys fans at AT&T Stadium, but one fan in particular stood out.

This young man and his apparent significant other went viral on social media during the final moments of the loss:

That’s a tough scene.

The Cowboys dropped to 2-4 on the season with Monday’s loss. Dallas will look to get back on track this weekend when Mike McCarthy’s team takes on Washington.