Photo Shows What Dak Prescott's Hand Scar Looks Like

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts as he warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

Dak Prescott has been medically cleared to play, and will be making his return to the starting lineup for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Prescott had thumb surgery on his throwing hand after getting injured in Week 1. It was expected to be a 4-to-6 week injury, so he's right on schedule.

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater said Prescott threw "about 40 passes" at practice today. Afterwards, he spoke with the media, and Slater was able to snag a picture of the scar on his right hand.

Overall, it looks like it healed well.

Backup Cooper Rush performed admirably in Prescott's place, with the Cowboys going 4-1 in his starts. Dallas sits at 4-2 after six weeks, one game behind the New York Giants in the NFC East and two behind the undefeated, division-leading Philadelphia Eagles.

Prescott will make his return Sunday afternoon against the 1-4 Detroit Lions. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.