It’s official: Dak Prescott is the Dallas Cowboys‘ franchise quarterback for the next four seasons. The 27-year-old signed a lucrative new deal with Jerry Jones’ organization on Monday, making him the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL.

The Cowboys announced the news of Prescott’s new contract Monday evening. The Mississippi State alum has signed a four-year contract worth $160 million.

Prescott will make $40 million per year, making him the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL behind Patrick Mahomes ($45 million per year). Deshaun Watson ($39 million per year) and Russell Wilson ($35 million per year) are the third- and fourth-highest paid, per NFL insider Field Yates. Prescott’s new contract is not only long overdue, but well-earned.

We got an inside look as to how Prescott responded after getting the call from the Cowboys regarding his new deal. Dak’s brother, Tad, posted a heartfelt picture following the news.

Take a look. This is awesome.

When your little brother gets the call. Let’s go @dak time to win the @dallascowboys a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/PzlCKejTe5 — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) March 8, 2021

It’s been a long and stressful year for Dak Prescott.

Prescott was hoping to complete a long-term deal with the Cowboys during last year’s off-season. The negotiations came to a standstill, and Dallas placed him on the franchise tag as a result. Prescott then suffered an extremely gruesome season-ending injury during the 2020 season.

It was unclear if the Cowboys wanted to meet Prescott’s demands and complete a long-term deal this year. Some speculated Dallas would franchise tag Prescott and see how he bounced back from his season-ending injury. Instead, Jerry Jones is investing in his team’s future by signing Prescott to a big new contract.

Prescott is officially the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback for the coming years.