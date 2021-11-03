Photos: Cowboys Helmet Will Look Different On Sunday

When the Dallas Cowboys step on the field this weekend, they will do so with a different helmet.

As a tribute to the Salute to Service program, the Cowboys will be wearing a red stripe on their helmet. It’s the first time the team will do so in 45 years, according to one Cowboys insider.

“The Cowboys will wear a red stripe on their helmets for the first time since 1976 on Sunday as part of the Salute to Service program and the Medal of Honor Museum,” Cowboys reporter Todd Archer reported. “Eight Medal of Honor recipients will be in attendance and will be on the field for ceremonies at halftime.”

While the new gear stole some headlines earlier this afternoon, there is one questions Cowboys fans are asking. Will star quarterback Dak Prescott be able to play?

Last weekend against the Minnesota Vikings, backup quarterback Cooper Rush got the start. With Prescott ruled out due to a calf injury, Rush took over and led the Cowboys to a surprising win.

The win was nice, but it would be even better to get Prescott back on the field this week. Dallas faces off against the Denver Broncos in what could turn into a defensive showdown if Prescott isn’t able to play.